D.C. runner wins top medal in Special Olympics World Summer Games

Joseph "JoJo" Woodland races, second from left. Photo courtesy of the Special Olympics DC

A D.C. runner is bringing home gold from the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin.

Why it matters: Joseph "JoJo" Woodland, originally from the Capitol View neighborhood, competed in the first international Summer Games held since the pandemic. It's a global competition for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

Yes, but: This isn't his first games. He ran track in the USA Games last summer in Orlando, which led him to qualify for the international games. He also played for the Special Olympics DC's soccer team in the 2018 U.S. games in Seattle.

Driving the news: The 22-year-old took gold in the 400m final on Friday, finishing with a three-second lead over the second-place winner.

Woodland, who is still part of the Special Olympics DC team, told WUSA9 earlier this month that he was confident he could "go out there and do whatever I can to come home with a gold medal."

The Special Olympics DC will be celebrating Woodland at a reception at the Watergate this Thursday.