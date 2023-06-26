Six rooftop parties to watch Fourth of July fireworks in D.C.
Fourth of July fireworks are almost here, and a bunch of D.C. rooftop bars are hosting viewing parties.
Why it matters: Camping out with the National Mall crowds isn't for everyone.
Be smart: Book tickets/reservations ASAP since spots sell out.
🐦 Lady Bird: The pretty Dupont Circle perch styled after first ladies fits the all-American bill and is offering a two-hour open bar and special dishes like lobster corn dogs. Tickets are $175 (7pm-9pm).
🍹 Tiki TNT: The Wharf's rum distillery and tiki bar throws an annual July 4th luau. Tickets ($150) include three drinks, passed snacks, and a buffet (7pm-10pm).
🍋 Ciel Social Club: The Mt. Vernon rooftop is channeling Capri for summer. General admission tickets for July 4th include a three-hour open bar and heavy passed appetizers. Upgrade to private indoor or outdoor viewing spots. Tickets are $180 (7pm-10pm).
🍷 L'Ardente: Chef David Deshaies' glam Italian restaurant takes over Capitol Crossing's rooftop conservatory with Capitol views and a glass-enclosed space. The $100 ticketed event includes wines, desserts, and a DJ (7:30pm-10:30pm). Diners can also go all-in with a wine-pairing dinner at the restaurant ($225 tickets, 6pm).
🌭 Hi-Lawn: The huge bar atop Union Market is throwing a five-day "Wet Hot American Summer" rooftop party, Friday through Tuesday, with live music, summer-y eats and drinks, and extended hours. On July 4th there are limited reservations for groups of up to 15, but walk-ins are welcome.
🤩 Top of the Gate: The Watergate's rooftop offers some of the city's best 360 views of the monuments and Potomac. General admission includes an open bar ($150, 7:30pm-10pm) while VIP passes start at $395 with perks including a buffet and reserved seating.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..