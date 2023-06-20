What to know as drought conditions persist across D.C. area

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Potomac River in fuller times in 2004. Photo: Gerald Martineau/The Washington Post via Getty Images

If your tap water tastes a bit off, it's a ripple effect of the D.C. region facing a moderate drought.

What's happening: Less-than-normal rainfall is causing levels to drop in the Potomac River, our main water source.

As of last Friday, the region was seven to nine inches below normal rainfall totals since the beginning of the year, according to the Post's Capital Weather Gang.

The Potomac's flow rate dipped under 2,000 cubic feet per second last week, triggering daily drought monitoring.

Which brings us back to your tap water's "earthy taste."

Algal activity in the Potomac due to warmer weather and low water levels is causing taste and odor issues, according to WSSC Water in Maryland.

DC Water reports receiving only a handful of complaints about the issue, according to spokesperson John Lisle. The Washington Aquaduct, which takes in water from the Potomac, has added powder-activated carbon to reduce the odor, he added.

The water is still safe, officials said.

What's next: There's a slight chance for more precipitation today and later this week, but it's unclear whether it'll be significant enough to provide relief.