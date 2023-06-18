Running with real life Forrest Gump: Michael Wardian

Arlington ultra-marathoner Michael Wardian ran 3,234 miles across the U.S. in 62 days — and the 49-year-old father of two keeps pushing extremes.

Why it matters: "The Real Life Forrest Gump'' is a top competitor in the ultra-sphere, breaking world records in distance and speed — like the times he ran seven marathons on seven continents in seven days, each under three hours (a challenge he tackled twice).

His races have raised more than $121K for World Vision, which provides safe drinking water for families across the globe. Wardian is currently on a child fundraising mission in Ethiopia with the nonprofit.

Axios asked Wardian about how he steps up and winds down.

🇵🇦 Running style: Cross country, literally. "I'm gravitating towards self-directed challenges. So I just ran across Panama. It was to celebrate running across the [U.S.], but it's a much smaller country. It only took nine hours."

Side hobby: Like many, Wardian's really into pickleball. Unlike many, he's training to set a world record for playing pickleball 24 hours straight.

🥍 Recent wins: Wardian doesn't just run marathons — he lives at their pace. In May, the Michigan State lacrosse alum woke at 3:45am, drove to Fredericksburg, and smashed the world record for the fastest half-marathon wearing a lacrosse kit (1:24:01).

That night, he led his Beltway Lacrosse team to a championship victory. In between: a DC Bocce League championship, which his team lost in the semifinals. "I was shook, man."

On losing: "I want to win, but I want to get better and find out what I need to do to get to the next level."

Fave fun runs: Fletcher's Cove parkrun, a free weekly 5K. Or if his dogs Bash and Rosie are joining, the scenic Potomac Heritage trail.

⛰️ Next race: Colorado's Hardrock 100 in July, infamous for snow and soaring elevations of roughly 10,000 feet over 100 miles.

"It was so hard when they started it, they didn't know if anyone could finish."

Bucket list: Running the Appalachian Trail — 2,192 miles in under 50 days in honor of his 50th birthday. "It's a pretty audacious goal. And really fast, an average of 44 miles a day."

👶 Breakfast: Stoked Oats with berries or … Gerber baby food? Hey, it's easy.

Splurge: Beyond Meat burgers. (He's vegan "except for honey" and kept bees.)

🍼 Family time: Wardian set a 2007 world record for the fastest marathon pushing a stroller with his ten-month-old son. "I was worried that he was going to freak out or get bored, but he was great, just checking everything out."

Marathon stroller: BOB Gear Revolution. "I like that you can swing the tire."

Athlete-parent advice: "Give them the option and opportunity to try different things and see what they like, and if they are into something, foster that."

🧦 Monday motivation: An international ship broker, Wardian keeps a goal list on his desk. Done: Bench press his weight (150-ish lbs). To do: Win a marathon dressed like Forrest Gump. "I just need the shorts and tube socks, and then find a marathon to do it."

This story is part of Weekend Warriors, a new series that hits the pavement with Washingtonians who spend their free time taking on challenges and testing boundaries.