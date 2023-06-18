A guide to D.C.'s most underrated brunches
Not everyone is into lining up outside Call Your Mother for bagel sandwiches or queuing at La Tejana in Mt. Pleasant for breakfast tacos on a busy weekend (though yes, they're both worth it).
- If you're looking for underrated breakfast or brunch spots, here are some of my favorites, and readers' too:
Rakuya
1900 Q St. NW
Maybe people don't think of sushi and brunch, but you can often snag a table (even outside) at this Japanese restaurant in Dupont Circle.
- The reward: generous, affordably priced "teishoku" sets with a diner's choice of cooked and raw dishes, plus bottomless mimosas if you're in the indulgent mood.
Keren
1780 Florida Ave. NW
There's sometimes a line for dinner tables at this wallet-friendly Eritrean restaurant on the Dupont Circle/Adams Morgan border, but breakfast (especially weekdays) is laid back and served all day.
- My go-to is eggs with ful (mashed fava beans topped with veggies and yogurt), plus Eritrean hot sauce.
Bagels Etc.
2122 P St. NW
The Dupont Circle shop has its diehard fans, but I'd argue the mom-and-pop is underrated compared to some fancier bagel places (there's limited seating and it's cash-only).
- It's hard to go wrong with bacon, egg, and cheese on one of their homemade bagels, which you can take to a park nearby.
Here are some of Axios D.C. readers' favorites:
Bistro du Jour at The Wharf: "They have a great pastry selection, solid egg dishes, and everything has a French flair to it. It's also not overly crowded and very easy to get a reservation the day before." — Brooke D.
Metro 29 in Arlington: "Hands down the best diner in NoVa." — Rebecca B.
Union Street Public House in Alexandria: "Great vegetable omelet, $5 mimosas, decent shrimp and grits, reasonably priced." — Ron P.
Ruthie's All Day in South Arlington: "Chef Matt [Hill] and the amazing staff serve brunch from 9am to 2pm for upwards of 650 people and then have a fantastic midday and evening menu. Great place!" — Ellen F.
Timber Pizza in Petworth: "Delicious egg/cheese and seasonal vegetable empanadas cooked in the wood-fired oven, served with hot honey (since before it was en vogue). For the kids, it's bagels with cream cheese and special pastries. We've wondered if they're the same [owners] as Call Your Mother. It seems even better to us." — David B.
Thought bubble: Timber and CYM do have the same owners! And great call — Timber is definitely more low-key at breakfast than the bagel delis (and just as delicious).
