Note: Available listings are defined as properties with at least one day booked or available during the month. Data: AirDNA; Chart: Axios Visuals

The short-term rental market is heating up as summer travel spikes.

Why it matters: Listing your primary residence as a short-term rental is one way to bank supplemental income as the cost of housing rises across the District.

Airbnb hosts in D.C. made 29% more than the typical host in the U.S. last year, according to company figures shared with Axios.

State of play: Short-term rental (STR) supply has shrunk 6% year-over-year in D.C., and is down 32% from May 2019, per AirDNA data shared with Axios. Supply changes are largely due to tighter STR restrictions, according to Madeleine Parkin, an AirDNA spokesperson.

Yes, but: Occupancy in D.C. reached 74.4% in May, up from 72.3% from May 2022.

Demand for STRs continues to grow, but supply is limited.

Zoom in: Dawn Reeves renovated and added a separate entrance to the basement of her Takoma Park, Maryland, home in 2020.

She and her husband listed their basement on Airbnb earlier this year as a way to save for their son's college tuition.

If you're considering becoming a host, here's what Reeves has learned so far:

It's time-consuming. Reeves does the cleaning herself, which takes about 2.5 hours plus three loads of laundry each stay.

Reeves does the cleaning herself, which takes about 2.5 hours plus three loads of laundry each stay. Guests can be difficult. If a guest does threaten to leave a bad review and wants an immediate refund, call Airbnb, Reeves says. They can help you navigate the situation.

If a guest does threaten to leave a bad review and wants an immediate refund, call Airbnb, Reeves says. They can help you navigate the situation. Do your research. Initially, Reeves collected quotes for cleaners. Most charged around $75 for the clean, but with an average nightly rate of $85, Reeves said they wouldn't have made any money if they hired a professional cleaner.

Track income for taxes. Montgomery County collects a tax, and Airbnb pays it for you, Reeves said. But you're responsible for income taxes. She budgets about 35% of earnings for taxes.

Of note: In D.C., your STR or vacation rental must be your primary residence; it can't be an investment property.

You need an STR or vacation rental license, and can rent your property for up to 30 days with that license.

Bottom line: Listing your home as an STR is a way to bring in additional income, but it's not a get-rich-quick scheme.