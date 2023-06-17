Jun 17, 2023 - Real Estate

How Airbnb hosts make bank in Washington

Brianna Crane
Note: Available listings are defined as properties with at least one day booked or available during the month. Data: AirDNA; Chart: Axios Visuals
The short-term rental market is heating up as summer travel spikes.

Why it matters: Listing your primary residence as a short-term rental is one way to bank supplemental income as the cost of housing rises across the District.

  • Airbnb hosts in D.C. made 29% more than the typical host in the U.S. last year, according to company figures shared with Axios.

State of play: Short-term rental (STR) supply has shrunk 6% year-over-year in D.C., and is down 32% from May 2019, per AirDNA data shared with Axios. Supply changes are largely due to tighter STR restrictions, according to Madeleine Parkin, an AirDNA spokesperson.

Yes, but: Occupancy in D.C. reached 74.4% in May, up from 72.3% from May 2022.

  • Demand for STRs continues to grow, but supply is limited.

Zoom in: Dawn Reeves renovated and added a separate entrance to the basement of her Takoma Park, Maryland, home in 2020.

  • She and her husband listed their basement on Airbnb earlier this year as a way to save for their son's college tuition.

If you're considering becoming a host, here's what Reeves has learned so far:

  • It's time-consuming. Reeves does the cleaning herself, which takes about 2.5 hours plus three loads of laundry each stay.
  • Guests can be difficult. If a guest does threaten to leave a bad review and wants an immediate refund, call Airbnb, Reeves says. They can help you navigate the situation.
  • Do your research. Initially, Reeves collected quotes for cleaners. Most charged around $75 for the clean, but with an average nightly rate of $85, Reeves said they wouldn't have made any money if they hired a professional cleaner.
  • Track income for taxes. Montgomery County collects a tax, and Airbnb pays it for you, Reeves said. But you're responsible for income taxes. She budgets about 35% of earnings for taxes.

Of note: In D.C., your STR or vacation rental must be your primary residence; it can't be an investment property.

Bottom line: Listing your home as an STR is a way to bring in additional income, but it's not a get-rich-quick scheme.

