57 mins ago - Sports
Meet the Commanders' new team dog, Goldie
The Washington Commanders have a new player.
What's happening: Goldie, a four-month-old lab, joins the Commanders from K9s For Warriors.
- She'll spend the next year with the team before being matched with a veteran or first responder.
Zoom out: The Washington Capitals also have a team dog in training to become a companion to a veteran or first responder. Biscuit, a chocolate lab, is from America’s VetDogs and has his own Twitter account.
