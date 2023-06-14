Meet the Commanders' new team dog, Goldie

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Which position does she play? Photo: The Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders have a new player.

What's happening: Goldie, a four-month-old lab, joins the Commanders from K9s For Warriors.

She'll spend the next year with the team before being matched with a veteran or first responder.

Zoom out: The Washington Capitals also have a team dog in training to become a companion to a veteran or first responder. Biscuit, a chocolate lab, is from America’s VetDogs and has his own Twitter account.