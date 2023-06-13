1 hour ago - Things to Do

National Book Festival releases this year's author lineup

Chelsea Cirruzzo

Photo: Astrid Riecken/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Library of Congress National Book Festival returns on August 12 with a star-studded lineup of authors.

What's happening: The free festival at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center will feature author talks, book signings, crafts, and book sales.

Among the authors this year:

  • Actor Elliot Page, talking about his memoir, "Pageboy."
  • NPR journalists Mary Louise Kelly and Ari Shapiro talking about the stories they’ve covered in their new books.
  • U.S. poet laureate Ada Limón.
  • Uyghur poet Tahir Hamut Izgil will talk about his homeland and the persecution of Muslims in Western China.
  • Award-winning fiction writer Rebecca Makkai.
  • Chasten Buttigieg, talking about his memoir for young adults.

