National Book Festival releases this year's author lineup
The Library of Congress National Book Festival returns on August 12 with a star-studded lineup of authors.
What's happening: The free festival at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center will feature author talks, book signings, crafts, and book sales.
Among the authors this year:
- Actor Elliot Page, talking about his memoir, "Pageboy."
- NPR journalists Mary Louise Kelly and Ari Shapiro talking about the stories they’ve covered in their new books.
- U.S. poet laureate Ada Limón.
- Uyghur poet Tahir Hamut Izgil will talk about his homeland and the persecution of Muslims in Western China.
- Award-winning fiction writer Rebecca Makkai.
- Chasten Buttigieg, talking about his memoir for young adults.
