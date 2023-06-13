National Book Festival releases this year's author lineup

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Library of Congress National Book Festival returns on August 12 with a star-studded lineup of authors.

What's happening: The free festival at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center will feature author talks, book signings, crafts, and book sales.

Among the authors this year:

Actor Elliot Page, talking about his memoir, "Pageboy."

NPR journalists Mary Louise Kelly and Ari Shapiro talking about the stories they’ve covered in their new books.

U.S. poet laureate Ada Limón.

Uyghur poet Tahir Hamut Izgil will talk about his homeland and the persecution of Muslims in Western China.

Award-winning fiction writer Rebecca Makkai.

Chasten Buttigieg, talking about his memoir for young adults.

