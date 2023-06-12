Your chances of seeing Messi play in D.C.
You probably heard Lionel Messi is joining Miami's pro team. Now ticket prices everywhere are exploding.
What's happening: Want to see (arguably) world soccer’s GOAT in action? D.C. United plays Inter Miami at Audi Field on July 8.
- Tickets are already selling hot, with the cheapest starting at $125 (GOTTA UPDATE MONDAY) on Ticketmaster, up from the typical $30.
Yes, but: Messi’s debut will be a guessing game — he’s expected to start playing sometime in early July, but there's no set date.
What they’re saying: “It'd be nice if we were his first opponents for D.C. fans to see him up close and for us to challenge ourselves against him,” said D.C. United manager Wayne Rooney.
💭 Cuneyt’s thought bubble: This recalls the anticipation over the timing of David Beckham's MLS debut in 2007.
- It happened to be at a sold-out RFK Stadium when the England sensation came on as a substitute.
