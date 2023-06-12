1 hour ago - Sports

Your chances of seeing Messi play in D.C.

Cuneyt Dil
Messi kisses the World Cup trophy

He won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina. Photo: Cui Nan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

You probably heard Lionel Messi is joining Miami's pro team. Now ticket prices everywhere are exploding.

What's happening: Want to see (arguably) world soccer’s GOAT in action? D.C. United plays Inter Miami at Audi Field on July 8.

  • Tickets are already selling hot, with the cheapest starting at $125 (GOTTA UPDATE MONDAY) on Ticketmaster, up from the typical $30.

Yes, but: Messi’s debut will be a guessing game — he’s expected to start playing sometime in early July, but there's no set date.

What they’re saying: “It'd be nice if we were his first opponents for D.C. fans to see him up close and for us to challenge ourselves against him,” said D.C. United manager Wayne Rooney.

💭 Cuneyt’s thought bubble: This recalls the anticipation over the timing of David Beckham's MLS debut in 2007.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Washington D.C. stories

No stories could be found

Washington D.C.postcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more