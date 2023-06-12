Your chances of seeing Messi play in D.C.

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

He won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina. Photo: Cui Nan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

You probably heard Lionel Messi is joining Miami's pro team. Now ticket prices everywhere are exploding.

What's happening: Want to see (arguably) world soccer’s GOAT in action? D.C. United plays Inter Miami at Audi Field on July 8.

Tickets are already selling hot, with the cheapest starting at $125 (GOTTA UPDATE MONDAY) on Ticketmaster, up from the typical $30.

Yes, but: Messi’s debut will be a guessing game — he’s expected to start playing sometime in early July, but there's no set date.

What they’re saying: “It'd be nice if we were his first opponents for D.C. fans to see him up close and for us to challenge ourselves against him,” said D.C. United manager Wayne Rooney.

💭 Cuneyt’s thought bubble: This recalls the anticipation over the timing of David Beckham's MLS debut in 2007.