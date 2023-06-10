2 hours ago - Real Estate

Where Washington Lives: Ajay Banga, the World Bank's new president

Brianna Crane

Photo: Courtesy of Anne Weir

The World Bank's new president Ajay Banga and entrepreneur Ritu Banga bought the Massachusetts Avenue Heights mansion that had been home to the late Vernon Jordan and his wife, Ann, per D.C. tax records.

🏡 The Bangas paid $5.4 million for the Georgian-style home in May 2023, per the tax records.

  • Features: Garden, pool, home office and library, elevator, two-car garage.
  • Specs: 6 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, 8,417 square feet

Background: A former Mastercard executive, Ajay Banga began his five-year term atop the World Bank on June 2.

