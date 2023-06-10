2 hours ago - Real Estate
Where Washington Lives: Ajay Banga, the World Bank's new president
The World Bank's new president Ajay Banga and entrepreneur Ritu Banga bought the Massachusetts Avenue Heights mansion that had been home to the late Vernon Jordan and his wife, Ann, per D.C. tax records.
🏡 The Bangas paid $5.4 million for the Georgian-style home in May 2023, per the tax records.
- Features: Garden, pool, home office and library, elevator, two-car garage.
- Specs: 6 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, 8,417 square feet
Background: A former Mastercard executive, Ajay Banga began his five-year term atop the World Bank on June 2.
