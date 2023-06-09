Korean airport pop-up for foodies

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A sandwich and sweets pop-up themed around Seoul’s Incheon International Airport is coming to Rice Market on 14th Street this Saturday at 11am.

Why it matters: Pop-ups come in many flavors, but delicious Korean airport food is one we can’t miss.

What’s happening: Two unique food world entities are coming together: Jill Nguyen of smash-hit sourdough micro-bakery Capitol Jill Baking teams up with husband-and-wife duo Caleb Jang and Roren Choi of traveling Korean American comfort food pop-up, Magpie and the Tiger.

The event is inspired by Incheon’s Terminal 1, “a gateway for Asian-Americans like myself, Caleb, and Roren whenever we visit our families in Vietnam and South Korea,” says Nguyen, who’s Vietnamese. “As a young international student, Incheon T1 was also my introduction to Korean food and culture after so many 12-hour layovers.”

On the menu: Nostalgic Korean and Asian American comfort foods one craves after a journey.

Nguyen, who fills around 150 sold-out orders per week from her Capitol Hill home, is making scallion-sesame sourdough focaccia for sandos, as well as treats like spicy gochujang-chocolate brioche doughnuts and corn-cheese scones.

The Magpie team, popular for creative pop-ups and home KBQ parties, will fashion comforting sandwiches including a bulgogi-maple sausage, spicy mayo, cheddar, and egg, or a BLT. Also, refreshing drinks like watermelon-shiso limeade, and jars of homemade chili-crisp.

Details: T1 will fuel 14th Street-goers before the Pride Parade, starting at 11am until sold out.