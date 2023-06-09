Korean airport pop-up for foodies
A sandwich and sweets pop-up themed around Seoul’s Incheon International Airport is coming to Rice Market on 14th Street this Saturday at 11am.
Why it matters: Pop-ups come in many flavors, but delicious Korean airport food is one we can’t miss.
What’s happening: Two unique food world entities are coming together: Jill Nguyen of smash-hit sourdough micro-bakery Capitol Jill Baking teams up with husband-and-wife duo Caleb Jang and Roren Choi of traveling Korean American comfort food pop-up, Magpie and the Tiger.
- The event is inspired by Incheon’s Terminal 1, “a gateway for Asian-Americans like myself, Caleb, and Roren whenever we visit our families in Vietnam and South Korea,” says Nguyen, who’s Vietnamese. “As a young international student, Incheon T1 was also my introduction to Korean food and culture after so many 12-hour layovers.”
On the menu: Nostalgic Korean and Asian American comfort foods one craves after a journey.
- Nguyen, who fills around 150 sold-out orders per week from her Capitol Hill home, is making scallion-sesame sourdough focaccia for sandos, as well as treats like spicy gochujang-chocolate brioche doughnuts and corn-cheese scones.
- The Magpie team, popular for creative pop-ups and home KBQ parties, will fashion comforting sandwiches including a bulgogi-maple sausage, spicy mayo, cheddar, and egg, or a BLT. Also, refreshing drinks like watermelon-shiso limeade, and jars of homemade chili-crisp.
Details: T1 will fuel 14th Street-goers before the Pride Parade, starting at 11am until sold out.
- Partial proceeds will go to AQUA DC, which advocates for the LGBTQ+ AAPI community. You can peek here at the menu.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..