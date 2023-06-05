D.C. transportation budget adds overnight buses, delays K Street redo
The District is funding overnight Metrobus service, replacing an H Street NE bridge that’s key for Union Station’s future, and delaying a contentious remake of K Street downtown.
Why it matters: Next fiscal year’s transportation budget will include some immediate changes — and longterm planning for major projects.
- The D.C. Council last week approved the city’s budget. Here are some of the highlights:
🌙 Overnight Metrobus
There will be 24/7 service on 13 bus lines:
- 32, 33, 52, 70, 90, A6, A8, B2, H4, S2, V2, W4, and the X2.
The council put in $12 million for the service enhancement.
🛤️ H Street NE “Hopscotch” Bridge
$210 million is set aside to replace the bridge on H Street NE that spans Amtrak and Metro tracks behind Union Station. The aging structure is known for its whimsical tile art.
- Projected completion is far off in 2029, playing a role in Union Station’s modernization, which aims to expand high-speed rail to and from D.C.
🚦 The K Street Transitway
Mayor Bowser really, really, wanted it; the council shrugged. In the end, the K Street Transitway — which would have added median bus lanes on K Street, but not bicycle lanes — has been delayed.
Ⓜ️ NoMa Metro
Lawmakers re-added $45 million to build a new entrance at the NoMa Metro station and a pedestrian tunnel to connect Florida Avenue NE and Union Market.
🚌 Circulator service
Circulator service will live on, after the council reversed the mayor’s proposed cuts to three lines.
Between the lines: You might recall council members originally wanted to make all buses free in D.C., even a $100 monthly SmarTrip stipend to use on Metrorail — but those plans are on hold for now.
