D.C. transportation budget adds overnight buses, delays K Street redo

A contentious remake of K Street downtown was delayed. Photo: Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The District is funding overnight Metrobus service, replacing an H Street NE bridge that’s key for Union Station’s future, and delaying a contentious remake of K Street downtown.

Why it matters: Next fiscal year’s transportation budget will include some immediate changes — and longterm planning for major projects.

The D.C. Council last week approved the city’s budget. Here are some of the highlights:

🌙 Overnight Metrobus

There will be 24/7 service on 13 bus lines:

32, 33, 52, 70, 90, A6, A8, B2, H4, S2, V2, W4, and the X2.

The council put in $12 million for the service enhancement.

🛤️ H Street NE “Hopscotch” Bridge

$210 million is set aside to replace the bridge on H Street NE that spans Amtrak and Metro tracks behind Union Station. The aging structure is known for its whimsical tile art.

Projected completion is far off in 2029, playing a role in Union Station’s modernization, which aims to expand high-speed rail to and from D.C.

The kids mural on the Hopscotch Bridge. Photo: Marvin Joseph /The Washington Post via Getty Images

🚦 The K Street Transitway

Mayor Bowser really, really, wanted it; the council shrugged. In the end, the K Street Transitway — which would have added median bus lanes on K Street, but not bicycle lanes — has been delayed.

Ⓜ️ NoMa Metro

Lawmakers re-added $45 million to build a new entrance at the NoMa Metro station and a pedestrian tunnel to connect Florida Avenue NE and Union Market.

🚌 Circulator service

Circulator service will live on, after the council reversed the mayor’s proposed cuts to three lines.

Between the lines: You might recall council members originally wanted to make all buses free in D.C., even a $100 monthly SmarTrip stipend to use on Metrorail — but those plans are on hold for now.