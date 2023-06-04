Things to do during Pride month in D.C.

Share on email (opens in new window)

Here are a few of the many Pride events you should know about this month:

OUTSpoken at Busboys and Poets

Monday, June 5

Hit the bookstore's Brookland location for an open mic night. Tickets are $15-$25 and proceeds go to Capital Pride.

Riot! Capital Pride Opening Party at Echostage

Friday, June 9

Head to Echostage for the kickoff of Pride weekend. A drag performance will include Alaska Thunderf--k and Tatianna from RuPaul’s Drag Race. Tickets ($35-$75) required.

MIXTAPE Pride Party at the 9:30 Club

Friday, June 9

Four local DJs will get you weekend-ready with a dance party at the 9:30 Club. Tickets $25.

The Capital Pride Parade and Block Party

Saturday, June 10

The parade kicks off at 3pm, starting at 14th and T streets NW in Logan Circle and ending at P and 21st streets NW in Dupont Circle. A block party will follow along 17th Street NW with music, food, and vendors.

Capital Pride Festival

Sunday, June 11

This year’s festival along Pennsylvania Ave. downtown will not only feature food and vendors, but also performances by Hayley Kiyoko, Rina Sawayama, and Idina Menzel.

Yoga for the Trans Community

Sunday, June 11

Past Tense Yoga in Mt. Pleasant will lead a yoga session made for the trans community, with body-positive and gender-neutral cueing. Open to all levels.

National Gallery of Arts film series

Every Sunday starting June 18

The museum hosts three days of films and videos by award-winning LGBTQ+ filmmakers, including works by Su Friedrich and three restored, digitized episodes of "The Brenda and Glennda Show" from the 1990s. Registration required; events are free.