How to navigate D.C.'s competitive rental market

The summer apartment market is buzzing with fresh graduates and other newcomers hunting for their perfect, or perfect-enough, place, experts tell Axios.

What's happening: Renters are moving into the city as more employers are calling people back into the office, says Lindsay Dreyer, CEO & broker of City Chic Real Estate.

Luxury apartment construction is booming and inventory has improved, Dreyer says.

She's not seeing inventory improve quite so much in the condo and row home markets.

Reality check: It's still cheaper to rent than buy in the vast majority of the country. In Washington, 98% of properties cost less to rent than to own, according to a new Redfin report.

What they're saying: "Renters tend to be more location-driven than amenity-driven, and part of that is it's not a long-term commitment. So they can sort of date neighborhoods and find out the best fit," Dreyer says.

Most D.C. renters want walkable neighborhoods, easily accessible public transit, convenient grocery stores and nightlife.

Logan Circle, NoMa, U Street, Capitol Hill and The Wharf tend to be popular neighborhoods for those reasons, Dreyer says.

Be smart: Scams are real. Dreyer offered these tips to avoid getting swindled:

If you're planning to rent from a private landlord, make sure they have their Basic Business License. It ensures the unit is inspected for safety.

Avoid renting sight unseen. If you can't visit a unit yourself, you can search tax records to make sure the person owns the unit. And if they do, ask them to send a photo of their ID so you can confirm you're talking to the real owner.

Get everything in writing. If your landlord says they'll paint before you move in, put it in the lease.

Reach out to the District's Office of the Tenant Advocate if you need help. They exist to help renters.

Download a tenant bill of rights.

The big picture: Location is a bigger draw for Gen Z than apartment size, says Doug Ressler of real estate research firm Yardi Matrix. Those renters' preferences are starting to shape development in big cities, like smaller floor plans and next-level amenities.