D.C. ranks top in the country for public parks

Franklin Park in downtown reopened in 2021 after a big renovation. Photo: Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images

Washington, D.C., ranks no. 1 among the 100 largest U.S. cities for its public parks, per the latest report from the pro-parks nonprofit Trust for Public Land.

Why it matters: Parks confer a wealth of benefits — including, as TPL points out in its annual report, significant health boosts.

They offer spaces for physical activity and social gatherings, improve visitors' moods, and provide city dwellers a reprieve from noise and air pollution and the effects of climate change.

How it works: TPL has a "ParkScore."

It takes into account the percentage of residents who live near a park, the share of city land reserved for parks, parks investment, and more.

Zoom in: D.C. took top honors largely thanks to its parks investment and access scores:

Data: ParkScore. Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

D.C. is spending $259 per capita on parks — more than double the $108 average among the 100 most populous cities.

Almost every D.C. resident lives within a 10-minute walk of a park, TPL says, with generally equal access across socioeconomic lines.

Yes, but: The capital is a bit of an unusual case study because of our status and history.

We also have a ton of national park land!

🌳 But we’ll take it. Washingtonians are lucky to have the National Mall — aka America’s front yard — as part of our town.