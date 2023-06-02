1 hour ago - Things to Do
D.C. ranks top in the country for public parks
Washington, D.C., ranks no. 1 among the 100 largest U.S. cities for its public parks, per the latest report from the pro-parks nonprofit Trust for Public Land.
Why it matters: Parks confer a wealth of benefits — including, as TPL points out in its annual report, significant health boosts.
- They offer spaces for physical activity and social gatherings, improve visitors' moods, and provide city dwellers a reprieve from noise and air pollution and the effects of climate change.
How it works: TPL has a "ParkScore."
- It takes into account the percentage of residents who live near a park, the share of city land reserved for parks, parks investment, and more.
Zoom in: D.C. took top honors largely thanks to its parks investment and access scores:
- D.C. is spending $259 per capita on parks — more than double the $108 average among the 100 most populous cities.
- Almost every D.C. resident lives within a 10-minute walk of a park, TPL says, with generally equal access across socioeconomic lines.
Yes, but: The capital is a bit of an unusual case study because of our status and history.
- We also have a ton of national park land!
🌳 But we’ll take it. Washingtonians are lucky to have the National Mall — aka America’s front yard — as part of our town.
