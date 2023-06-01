Art at Metropolitan Park in Crystal City remembers lost community

Share on email (opens in new window)

These mushrooms glow in the dark! Photo: Cuneyt Dil/Axios

Eye-catching art is on display at Metropolitan Park, now open outside the first Amazon HQ2 towers in Crystal City.

Why it matters: The 2.5-acre park, renovated at a cost of $14 million to Amazon and featuring new playgrounds and new greenery, is part of the first phase of the HQ2 project, expected to create 25,000 jobs in Arlington.

Zoom in: The art on display includes a 35-foot-tall brick tower, Queen City, designed by Nekisha Durrett.

The artwork is named for a Black community in Arlington that was destroyed in the 1940s after the government seized the land through eminent domain for construction of the Pentagon, according to WETA.

Inside the structure are 903 pieces of ceramic vessels in a teardrop shape that commemorate the 903 residents who were displaced.

Queen City commemorates a lost piece of Arlington. Photo: Cuneyt Dil/Axios

🍄 Another art piece, Shhh, by Aurora Robson, consists of sculpted mushrooms.

The artist used “upcycled plastic to create 3-D printed mushrooms” which glow in the dark at night, “reminiscent of the bioluminescent mushrooms found in nearby forests,” according to Arlington County.

Flashback: Crystal City really likes mushrooms: In 2021, ten large mushrooms were lit up on display near Long Bridge Park as a pop-up exhibit.