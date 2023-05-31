Metro station closures Virginia commuters should know about

Share on email (opens in new window)

Zoom in: The stations impacted and shuttle bus service info. Images: WMATA

Virginia commuters take heed: Orange Line stations from Vienna to East Falls Church will be closed from June 3 to 25 for repairs.

A free shuttle bus will operate between Vienna, Dunn Loring, West Falls Church, East Falls Church, and Ballston-MU.

Another shuttle for the Silver Line will also run between McLean, East Falls Church, and Ballston-MU.

Shuttles will run generally every five minutes during rush hour and every 10 minutes on off-peak hours.

Metro’s website has full details on travel alternatives.

Of note: Vienna, Dunn Loring, and West Falls Church stations will remain closed through July 16.

The big picture: The project will replace the original 40-year-old steel rail and install fiber-optic cables, per Metro.