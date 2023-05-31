1 hour ago - Transit
Metro station closures Virginia commuters should know about
Virginia commuters take heed: Orange Line stations from Vienna to East Falls Church will be closed from June 3 to 25 for repairs.
A free shuttle bus will operate between Vienna, Dunn Loring, West Falls Church, East Falls Church, and Ballston-MU.
- Another shuttle for the Silver Line will also run between McLean, East Falls Church, and Ballston-MU.
- Shuttles will run generally every five minutes during rush hour and every 10 minutes on off-peak hours.
Metro’s website has full details on travel alternatives.
Of note: Vienna, Dunn Loring, and West Falls Church stations will remain closed through July 16.
The big picture: The project will replace the original 40-year-old steel rail and install fiber-optic cables, per Metro.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..