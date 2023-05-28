Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The D.C. area is full of places to play board games and socialize at the same time.

Here are just a few:

♟️ Labyrinth Games & Puzzles, 645 Pennsylvania Ave. SE

The Eastern Market shop has a busy calendar of regular gaming events, ranging from Dungeons & Dragons to Pokémon and kid-friendly game nights.

And if you want to grab a drink, head over to nearby Mr. Henry’s for one of their monthly board game nights hosted with Labyrinth.

🎯 The Board and Brew, 8150 Baltimore Ave.

This College Park café is stacked with board games, with options for couples or larger groups, kids, and time allowances. While you’re there, order a sandwich and a drink.

🧩 Board Room, 1737 Connecticut Ave. NW

For a flat fee of $2, you can rent from this Dupont Circle bar’s 30+ games, including Scattergories, Clue, and Taboo — or bring your own and play with friends over a drink.

Editor's note: This story may be updated with more locations.