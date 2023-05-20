8 Black interior designers to support in Washington

Conversations about diversity in the interior design field picked up during the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020. Now, it's time to take action, industry experts tell Axios.

The big picture: Only 2% of interior designers are Black; it's one of the least diverse professions in the U.S., per 2022 Census data. Lack of access, exposure and funding make breaking into the industry harder for Black designers.

Data: BLS; Note: People referred to as Hispanic/Latino may be of any race; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

What's happening: Support for Black designers picked up after 2020, but "it feels like that moment has passed a little bit," says Elizabeth Johnson, president of Design Collective DC and owner of Liz Johnson Design Studio.

What they're saying: The D.C. area has many talented Black designers who've been in business for 20-30 years. "They're trailblazers and they're still not household names," Johnson tells Axios.

Context: Diversity is just one piece of the puzzle when it comes to creating equal opportunities for folks of all races, says June Reese, vice president of Black Interior Designers Inc., a national organization.

Diversity is asking Black designers to speak on panels that have traditionally only been offered to white designers, for example.

Equity is offering the tools, and even financial resources, to make it happen, Reese tells Axios.

Washington is filled with talented creatives. If you’re in need of an interior designer, here are eight to consider, listed in no particular order.

Determined by Design

The 10-year-old company is launching a new website soon; in the meantime, you can reach out to [email protected]

Liz Johnson Design Studio

Elizabeth Johnson works with renters and homeowners.

Kiyonda Powell Design Studio

Fun fact: Kiyonda Powell was featured on The Property Brothers' platform Casaza.

Brass Bones Design

Morgan Taylor launched Brass Bones Design in 2013.

ASH Interiors and Design

Founder and industry veteran Andrea Harvey is a go-to source for all things luxury kitchen and bath.

McLean and Tircuit

McLean and Tircuit has been in business 20 years, and president and creative director Sheryl T. McLean is known for her bold, contemporary aesthetic.

They also have a shop.

SDV Décor

Keisha Gilchrist is a broker, designer and contractor.

Twenty Sevyn Interiors

Quintin Tate does residential, commercial and hospitality design.

Pro tip: The Black Interior Designers Network can match you with a local designer. Email [email protected] for more info.

Did we miss someone on this list? Reply to this email and let us know.