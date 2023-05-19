Where to get soft-shell crabs in D.C.
It’s the start of soft-shell crab season in D.C. and we can’t get enough of the crispy crustaceans.
Why it matters: Diners fall hard for soft crabs — a local delicacy that pops up in restaurants and all over Instagram from spring to early fall.
Be smart: Like hard shells, spring softies run smaller while “the whales” arrive in summer once crabs have grown.
- Also: they’re all blue crabs, only one has shed its shell to form a new version.
Where to buy them: Local fish markets sell (and clean!) them. It’s daunting, but cooking soft shells is pretty easy. Here’s a good recipe, no fryer required.
- Go-to markets for crabs include: Ivy City Seafood, Jessie Taylor Seafood at The Wharf, BlackSalt in the Palisades, and Captain White’s Seafood City in Oxon Hill.
Where to eat them: So many good places. Here are a few perennial favorites.
🐟 The Salt Line: We know it’s near summer when chef Kyle Bailey rolls out his Nashville-hot soft shells on grilled bread with pickled green tomatoes (available in Navy Yard and Ballston).
🔥 Ivy City Smokehouse: Check the chalkboard for hard and soft-shell crab specials in season, like a tasty sandwich best eaten on the deck.
🇹🇭 Esaan: The Thai restaurant in McLean plays with soft-shell specials like fried crabs with chili-lime dipping sauce and grilled versions with herbs.
🧑🍳 The Dabney: You don’t need to splurge on the Shaw hotspot’s tasting menu — though it’s worth it — to try this cheffy softie at the walk-in-only bar.
🇻🇳 Hai Duong: The Eden Center restaurant in Falls Church serves crunchy, Vietnamese-style soft shells with butter, chopped onions, chilies, and pickled vegetables.
