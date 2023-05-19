New Metro station opens at Potomac Yard in Alexandria

A new Metro station, Potomac Yard—VT, opens today in Alexandria as part of the city’s effort to spur economic development in an area that’ll soon be a neighbor of Amazon’s HQ2.

Why it matters: The station will bring riders directly to an area with mixed-use developments, including a new university campus.

Background: The city has been pushing for a station since 2008 and broke ground on it three-and-a-half years ago. The $370 million station was funded by the city using tax revenues and developer funds.

Aside from the Silver Line extension, it’s the first new Metro station since 2004.

By the numbers: Alexandria projects the station will facilitate 26,000 new jobs, while bringing in up to $2 billion in tax revenue and 13,000 new residents over the next 30 years.

Details: Potomac Yard—VT is Metro’s 98th station and sits along the Yellow and Blue lines between the Braddock Road and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport stops. It opens as mixed-use developments called North Potomac Yard and South Potomac Yard are being built.

The station does not have parking.

Riders can go in through entrances on both the north and south sides of the station and use a pedestrian walkway to enter the platforms.

What’s happening: Virginia Tech’s new Innovation Campus anchors the 19-acre North Potomac Yard area.

The 3.5-acre campus is expected to open its first academic building in the fall of 2024, with plans to erect two more buildings.

Alexandria is also reviewing plans for two residential buildings that would create 732 new units, according to Urban Turf.

The American Physical Therapy Association’s headquarters is outside the station besides a building for the National Industries for the Blind.

A shopping center just north of the station includes a CVS, Target, Giant, and Best Buy.

What they’re saying: “The coming of the Metro has created a lot of demand for a lot of commercial development in Potomac Yard,” Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson tells Axios.