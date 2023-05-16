Allergy season has gotten longer in D.C.

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Climate Central. Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

Allergy season increased in D.C. on average by 20 days between 1970 and 2021, per an analysis from Climate Central, a nonprofit climate news organization.

That's based on the number of days between the last freeze each spring and the first freeze each fall — essentially, the annual window during which seasonal allergy sufferers are most likely to rely on their antihistamine of choice to get by each day.

The big picture: Allergy season increased on average by 15 days between 1970 and 2021 across about 200 U.S. cities.

Why it matters: The lengthening allergy season is tied to climate change, per Climate Central, with big health ramifications for the roughly one-quarter of Americans who suffer from seasonal allergies — and for respiratory health more broadly.

"Earlier spring and longer periods of freeze-free days mean that plants have more time to flower and release allergy-inducing pollen," says Climate Central.

From 1990 to 2018, pollen counts increased by 21% nationwide, with the greatest increases in the Midwest and Texas, according to a 2021 study, Axios' Arielle Dreher reports.

What's next: Ongoing climate change means further deviation from what was once considered the norm.