The best deals during Montgomery County's Eats Week

It’s MoCo Eats Week through Saturday, and nearly 90 food businesses throughout Montgomery County are offering specials and deals.

Why it matters: Instead of a traditional “restaurant week,” the Maryland county is celebrating diversity among its small businesses — both in cuisine and style — with specials at restaurants, breweries, bars, markets, and even local farms.

What’s happening: Offerings are unique to each business, and you can view them here. A few highlights:

🥘A free tapa with any $25 order at Rockville Spanish spot El Mercat Bar de Tapas.

🍺Happy hour deals (3pm-6pm) and $5 beers at Denizens Brewery in Silver Spring.

🥕Sign up for Milk Lady CSA and get 10% off your share (fruits, veggies, eggs, etc.) for the season.

🦪Raw bar fare is 30% off at the Silver Spring steak and seafood spot J Hollinger’s.

🌮 Mexican eats–with a bunch of vegan options—are 15% off at Cielo Rojo in Takoma Park.