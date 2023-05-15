The best deals during Montgomery County's Eats Week
It’s MoCo Eats Week through Saturday, and nearly 90 food businesses throughout Montgomery County are offering specials and deals.
Why it matters: Instead of a traditional “restaurant week,” the Maryland county is celebrating diversity among its small businesses — both in cuisine and style — with specials at restaurants, breweries, bars, markets, and even local farms.
What’s happening: Offerings are unique to each business, and you can view them here. A few highlights:
🥘A free tapa with any $25 order at Rockville Spanish spot El Mercat Bar de Tapas.
🍺Happy hour deals (3pm-6pm) and $5 beers at Denizens Brewery in Silver Spring.
🥕Sign up for Milk Lady CSA and get 10% off your share (fruits, veggies, eggs, etc.) for the season.
🦪Raw bar fare is 30% off at the Silver Spring steak and seafood spot J Hollinger’s.
🌮 Mexican eats–with a bunch of vegan options—are 15% off at Cielo Rojo in Takoma Park.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..