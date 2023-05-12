European company wants to build a huge waterpark in D.C.
A European wellness company wants to bring its waterpark, thermal bathing, and spa resort to D.C.
Why it matters: The concept of a uniquely vast wellness campus spanning up to 600,000 square feet might make you wonder — is this for real?
Zoom in: The company, Therme Group, has four sites in Germany and Romania:
- The Bucharest location’s website says it attracts up to 10,000 visitors a day.
- It includes a glass-enclosed, family-friendly waterpark.
- They offer mineral pools, several different sauna rooms, lounges, and gardens.
⚡️ Driving the news: Mayor Bowser and Therme Group announced an agreement yesterday to explore over the next year a site inside the city.
- It hopes to build a “new approach to health, nature, and community,” Therme Group US official Omar Toro-Vaca said in a news release.
Between the lines: D.C. hopes it will be a tourism destination.
💭 Cuneyt’s thought bubble: Possible sites could include the RFK Stadium land, one of the largest places in D.C. needing a reinvention.
