2 hours ago - Development

European company wants to build a huge waterpark in D.C.

Cuneyt Dil

A winding, woodsy path is envisioned in this concept for D.C. Rendering: Courtesy of Therme/DS+R.

A European wellness company wants to bring its waterpark, thermal bathing, and spa resort to D.C.

Why it matters: The concept of a uniquely vast wellness campus spanning up to 600,000 square feet might make you wonder — is this for real?

Zoom in: The company, Therme Group, has four sites in Germany and Romania:

  • The Bucharest location’s website says it attracts up to 10,000 visitors a day.
  • It includes a glass-enclosed, family-friendly waterpark.
  • They offer mineral pools, several different sauna rooms, lounges, and gardens.
A concept rendering shows a water park interior
An inside water park concept. Rendering: Courtesy of Therme/DS+R.

⚡️ Driving the news: Mayor Bowser and Therme Group announced an agreement yesterday to explore over the next year a site inside the city.

  • It hopes to build a “new approach to health, nature, and community,” Therme Group US official Omar Toro-Vaca said in a news release.

Between the lines: D.C. hopes it will be a tourism destination.

💭 Cuneyt’s thought bubble: Possible sites could include the RFK Stadium land, one of the largest places in D.C. needing a reinvention.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Washington D.C. stories

No stories could be found

Washington D.C.postcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more