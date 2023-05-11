A D.C. Swiftie’s guide to Philly

Share on email (opens in new window)

A parade of DMV Swifties will head north this week in their sequins and white boots to (finally!) attend the Taylor Swift Eras Tour in Philadelphia.

State of play: Philly is the closest option for DMV fans who had to get tickets to out-of-town shows after Miss Swift snubbed D.C.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re going:

🚇 Getting to the stadium

Parking around the stadium will be tight (and SpotHero doesn’t have anything left in the immediate area) so consider public transportation as your best bet.

The subway runs almost directly to the stadium. Hop on the Broad Street Line or the Orange Line and ride it south to its final stop: NRG Station, which is about a 10-minute walk from the stadium.

Rideshares such as Uber and Lyft are options, but it'll get congested the closer you are to the stadium, so setting a dropoff spot even a little bit farther from the Linc, say, near Xfinity Live!, will ease your stress.

Leaving the stadium

Head back the way you came; the Orange Line runs all night on weekends but doesn’t run long past midnight on Sundays.

🍽️ Where to eat

For brunch, you can't go wrong with Parc in Rittenhouse Square, Green Eggs Café (several locations), or Sabrina's Café on South Street.

Ishkabibble's on South Street is about a 15-minute drive from the Linc and has one of Philly's best cheesesteaks. Or if you're a little more adventurous, you could try one of these spots, personally vetted by local sammy expert Jim Pappas.

Pro tip: We recommend calling ahead to place orders as many of the city's best cheesesteaks spots get slammed, especially with large events in town.

💭 Chelsea’s thought bubble: See you there, babes!