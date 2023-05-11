29 mins ago - Things to Do
A D.C. Swiftie’s guide to Philly
A parade of DMV Swifties will head north this week in their sequins and white boots to (finally!) attend the Taylor Swift Eras Tour in Philadelphia.
State of play: Philly is the closest option for DMV fans who had to get tickets to out-of-town shows after Miss Swift snubbed D.C.
Here’s what you need to know if you’re going:
🚇 Getting to the stadium
- Parking around the stadium will be tight (and SpotHero doesn’t have anything left in the immediate area) so consider public transportation as your best bet.
- The subway runs almost directly to the stadium. Hop on the Broad Street Line or the Orange Line and ride it south to its final stop: NRG Station, which is about a 10-minute walk from the stadium.
- Rideshares such as Uber and Lyft are options, but it'll get congested the closer you are to the stadium, so setting a dropoff spot even a little bit farther from the Linc, say, near Xfinity Live!, will ease your stress.
Leaving the stadium
- Head back the way you came; the Orange Line runs all night on weekends but doesn’t run long past midnight on Sundays.
🍽️ Where to eat
- For brunch, you can't go wrong with Parc in Rittenhouse Square, Green Eggs Café (several locations), or Sabrina's Café on South Street.
- Ishkabibble's on South Street is about a 15-minute drive from the Linc and has one of Philly's best cheesesteaks. Or if you're a little more adventurous, you could try one of these spots, personally vetted by local sammy expert Jim Pappas.
Pro tip: We recommend calling ahead to place orders as many of the city's best cheesesteaks spots get slammed, especially with large events in town.
💭 Chelsea’s thought bubble: See you there, babes!
