Here's what's coming to Skyland Town Center after its redevelopment

After nearly a decade, the Skyland Town Center redevelopment near the Hillcrest neighborhood has its final phase in sight.

Why it matters: The 18-acre project off of Good Hope Road and Alabama Ave. SE was slated for an upgrade in 2013 as part of neighborhood revitalization but saw extensive delays until 2018 when developers Rappaport and WC Smith began construction.

Flashback: The site was initially meant to be anchored by a Walmart, but the retail giant pulled out in 2016.

Yes, but: A Lidl that opened in the space last September was the first full-service grocery store in more than a decade to open east of the Anacostia River, DCist reported at the time.

What’s happening: The retail side of the development is about 85% leased and 62% occupied, says WC Smith chief operating officer Brad Fennell. It includes:

Drive-thru Starbucks

CVS

Chase Bank

Roaming Rooster

Tropical Smoothie Café

&Pizza

Mezeh, a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant

Skyland Nails and Spa

Fuji Steakhouse & Sushi

Lidl

Edenbridge PACE

Like That Barbershop

Here’s what’s coming to the space:

Maizal, a Latin American grill

PNC Bank

HalfSmoke

TREK, a bike shop

Phone Spot

Skyland Workforce Center

On the living side:

Crest, the 236-unit apartment building on the development, is more than 90% leased, says Fennell.

The units are one and two bedrooms and start at $1,900 a month and go up to $2,550.

Amenities include:

An outdoor pool

Fitness center

Dog park and washroom

Bike storage

What’s coming, per Fennell:

The third phase of the development aims to build 126 townhomes for sale, an affordable senior building with 75 units, and an additional 100,000 square feet of retail.

A one-acre community park is also planned.

Rendering courtesy of WC Smith

What we’re watching: Fennell says the zoning process for Phase 3 is underway and developers hope to break ground by the end of the first quarter of 2024.