What to eat during Veg Restaurant Week in D.C.

El Tamarindo spices up vegan chile relleno. Photograph courtesy of El Tamarindo

It’s DC Veg Restaurant Week — the biggest celebration of the city’s blossoming vegan dining scene.

What’s happening: 35 restaurants in the DMV are offering plant-based specials, menus, and discounts through Saturday, May 13.

What we’re craving: There’s a lot of variety among the restaurants — some fast-casual, some fancy — and their offerings. Our top picks:

🌱 A special menu at DC Harvest on H Street NE with creative plates like barbecued carrots and grits, and garden-infused cocktails.

🍄 A mushroom menu at trippy Eastern European vegan bar Spacycloud in Adams Morgan (plus 15% off the ‘shrooms).

🇨🇲 Free fufu with two veggie dishes at new West African spot Motherland Kitchen near Bloomingdale.

🌮 Three-course menu ($35) with jackfruit birria tacos and cashew queso at Salvadoran/Mexican spot El Tamarindo in Adams Morgan.

🇲🇽 Mexican flights (gordita, flauta, quesadilla, flan) for $30 at Cielo Rojo in Takoma Park.

🍔BOGO 50% off Plnt Burger’s crispy “chicken” sandos.

🥂 Bottomless vegan brunch downtown at Equinox ($44) with optional free-flowing mimosas ($35).