How to get Jazz in the Garden tickets

Jazz in the Garden is back.

What’s happening: The popular summer event where people gather on blankets to drink sangría and listen to a live jazz band at the National Sculpture Garden, kicks off on Friday, May 19.

The catch: Like many other ticketed events this year, you need to enter a lottery to get in.

How it works: The free lottery will open each Monday for the performance of the following week, and will stay open until Fridays at noon.

That means the lottery for the May 19 performance with Martha Redbone Roots Project is open from today until Friday. Winners will be notified next week on Monday.

Check out the full schedule of performers here.