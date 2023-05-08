The D.C. house Obama lived in as a senator is for sale

Share on email (opens in new window)

Obama lived in the basement of the red door house. Courtesy of Scott Goodson

The house Barack Obama lived in as a senator is up for sale.

Flashback: Before leveling up to 1600 Penn, Obama came to Washington in 2005 as a senator from Illinois. He rented a basement one-bedroom in a Capitol Hill house facing Stanton Park, per an UrbanTurf article from 2013.

What he's saying: The place had a "vintage, college-dorm, pizza, empty-bottle feel to it," Obama later told 60 Minutes.

He said he was teased for being “the only senator who has a worse apartment than your 25-year-old staff people.”

“I really respect people who have money or status or both and can live a minimal existence like he did,” landlord Johnsie Walsh told UrbanTurf at the time.

The rowhouse at 227 6th St. NE — three bedrooms and 2.5 baths in all — is on the market for $1,279,000.