The D.C. house Obama lived in as a senator is for sale
The house Barack Obama lived in as a senator is up for sale.
Flashback: Before leveling up to 1600 Penn, Obama came to Washington in 2005 as a senator from Illinois. He rented a basement one-bedroom in a Capitol Hill house facing Stanton Park, per an UrbanTurf article from 2013.
What he's saying: The place had a "vintage, college-dorm, pizza, empty-bottle feel to it," Obama later told 60 Minutes.
- He said he was teased for being “the only senator who has a worse apartment than your 25-year-old staff people.”
“I really respect people who have money or status or both and can live a minimal existence like he did,” landlord Johnsie Walsh told UrbanTurf at the time.
The rowhouse at 227 6th St. NE — three bedrooms and 2.5 baths in all — is on the market for $1,279,000.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..