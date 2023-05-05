2 hours ago - Things to Do

Chelsea Cirruzzo
The rush for tickets for The Atlantis’ inaugural concert series ended in disappointment for many, but there’s still hope.

What’s happening: The venue is offering fan-to-fan face-value ticket exchanges via Ticketmaster for those who got their $44 tickets to a show but can no longer attend.

How it works: Available tickets will appear on the individual Ticketmaster page for each artist and will cost $44, with no additional fees. The exchange will remain open until the day of each show.

Yes, but: Fans desperate for a ticket will need to check and recheck the Ticketmaster page to see if, by chance, any tickets have become available.

