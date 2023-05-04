Schools in the D.C. area are adding Narcan to combat opioid overdoses

Naloxone is becoming more prevalent in D.C.-area public school districts, as campuses look to counter a recent sharp rise in youth opioid overdoses.

The big picture: The medication, also known by the brand name Narcan, was used in only 30% of recorded adolescent overdose deaths nationwide between July 2019 and December 2021, according to the CDC.

Monthly overdose deaths increased by 65% during that time.

What’s happening: By the end of this month, Arlington will be the latest county in the region to allow students to bring their own supply of the overdose-reversing drug.

Administrators and school safety coordinators there already carry naloxone, and emergency boxes of it are stocked in middle and high schools, a schools spokesperson tells Axios.

State of play: Prince George’s and Alexandria counties let students carry the medication with a doctor’s note — though Alexandria doesn’t let students administer it to other students. In Fairfax County, students who are 18 or older can carry naloxone if they’ve completed an approved training program.

Staff at Prince George’s, Arlington, Montgomery, Alexandria, Fairfax, and D.C. public school districts do carry naloxone.

Zoom in: Montgomery County reported 11 youth overdose deaths last year compared to five in 2021. A spokesperson for the school district tells Axios that naloxone has been administered on school property in the past.

Zoom out: Narcan has become more accessible in recent years, with the FDA allowing it over the counter.

Arkansas recently passed a law requiring public schools in the state to have Narcan on campus. Minnesota is considering a similar law.

Today, Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips will unveil legislation that would incentivize stocking naloxone in schools nationwide.

What we’re watching: Local districts are looking into ways to increase the number of people who can use Narcan.