An outdoor food hall and water garden is coming to National Landing

Anna Spiegel
Water Bar at National Landing. Renderings of Water Park courtesy of JBG SMITH

The park’s full-service restaurant will perch atop the revamped Water Wall. Courtesy: JBG SMITH

A huge outdoor food hall, raw bar, and water garden will open at National Landing this summer.

What’s happening: Developer JBG SMITH is busy reinventing the neighborhood (née Crystal City) in advance of Amazon HQ2’s arrival in June.

  • Their 1.6-acre revamped Water Park at 1601 Crystal Drive is a key component. It will have 11 new restaurant and bar concepts, water features, a live entertainment stage, and a “sip and stroll” zone for enjoying alcohol outdoors.

Yes, but: It’s not a traditional water park (though we’d love a lazy river to Costco). Visitors can dip their toes in an “immersion fountain” that’s outfitted with spray nozzles for kids.

Driving the news: JBG just announced the food and beverage lineup, which emphasizes local minority and women-led businesses among nine outdoor kiosks. Diners can find seats throughout the park with heaters in winter.

  • Water Bar, the park’s full-service restaurant, will perch atop the revamped Water Wall (a fixture since the '80s) and have an open-air terrace for raw bar fare and cocktails.
  • Atlanta-based STHRN Hospitality will operate the restaurant and Crush Pizza, a larger kiosk with limited indoor seating, New York-style pies, Italian sandwiches, and a “crushable” wine list.
An outdoor food hall, water garden, and entertainment space.
The outdoor food hall and water garden. Renderings of Water Park courtesy of JBG SMITH

The starting stalls:

Brij - A coffee shop, café, and wine bar from barista-turned-social entrepreneur Skyler Kelley, whose mission is to support vulnerable communities (single mothers, the unhoused) through her business.

🍔 Bubbie’s Plant Burger - A classic American burger, fry, and soda pop shop — but make it plant-based and kosher.

🥚 Cracked Eggery - The third D.C.-area location of the egg-centric fast-casual will offer all-day egg sandwiches, creative bowls, and sides.

🇮🇳DC Dosa - Bombay native Priya Ammu’s traveling South Indian street food concept expands from Union Market.

🍨 Dolci Gelati - The D.C.-born gelato shop will open its fourth area location for icy treats and espresso drinks.

🥙 Falafel Inc. - A Georgetown-based falafel favorite known for inexpensive eats ($4 sandwiches!) and a social justice mission feeding refugees.

🍜 PhoWheels - The first non-mobile location for the family-run Vietnamese food truck, serving pho and other Viet-inspired dishes.

🍗 Queen Mother’s - Chef-about-town Rock Harper opens a second branch of his Arlington smash-hit fried chicken joint.

🍹 Tiki Thai - A spinoff of Reston’s tiki bar and Thai/Polynesian restaurant.

The Water Park has nine food/drink kiosks and two larger restaurants.

What’s next: Dining in the Park, another JBG project 1.5 blocks away, is slated to open later in the summer with the indoor/outdoor restaurant Surreal from Seven Restaurant Group (2121 Crystal Drive).

