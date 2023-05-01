H Street set for big makeover with largest development coming

The H Street NE AutoZone and its large surface parking lot would turn into 200 apartments under a new redevelopment proposal.

Units facing an alley space will be walk-ups with front yards. Plans call for largely one-bedrooms and about 11,000 square feet of retail space.

Why it matters: It’s the neighborhood’s largest development, per UrbanTurf, and an example of how the city is allowing taller buildings on major corridors.

What’s happening: The developer is taking advantage of a recent planning change that makes it easier to add more density in housing-strapped D.C.

WestMill Capital Partners won approval to build an 80-foot-tall building, which is larger than what was previously allowed on the site.

By the numbers: About 40 apartment units would be reserved as affordable, UrbanTurf reports.

What’s next: The project will seek final approval from zoning officials.