H Street set for big makeover with largest development coming
The H Street NE AutoZone and its large surface parking lot would turn into 200 apartments under a new redevelopment proposal.
- Units facing an alley space will be walk-ups with front yards. Plans call for largely one-bedrooms and about 11,000 square feet of retail space.
Why it matters: It’s the neighborhood’s largest development, per UrbanTurf, and an example of how the city is allowing taller buildings on major corridors.
What’s happening: The developer is taking advantage of a recent planning change that makes it easier to add more density in housing-strapped D.C.
- WestMill Capital Partners won approval to build an 80-foot-tall building, which is larger than what was previously allowed on the site.
By the numbers: About 40 apartment units would be reserved as affordable, UrbanTurf reports.
What’s next: The project will seek final approval from zoning officials.
