Here's your chance to race across the Chesapeake Bay

Registration for the Bay Bridge Run, a popular 10k across the Chesapeake Bay near Annapolis, opens today at noon.

Why it matters: The race on Nov. 12 is the public’s only chance to traverse the four-mile bridge on foot and take in views of the water.

Details: Online registration fees start at $80 per participant (no dogs).

Race day starts at 7am in groups of about 2,000 participants. The 6.2-mile point-to-point course includes portions on land and over the water — up to 186 feet at the bridge’s tallest point.

Be smart: It’s a fan favorite for walkers and runners, so slots can fill up.

Anna’s thought bubble: The Bay Bridge is generally terrifying (even Travel & Leisure agrees) but death feels less imminent when you’re surrounded by thousands of happy runners.