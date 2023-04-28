Robert Contee will oversee a new policing strategy in D.C. as he exits

Police Chief Robert Contee will undertake one last major initiative before leaving for a new post at the FBI: getting cops out of their cars and walking in their communities.

How it works: The new policing strategy involves officers taking more foot patrols, checking in on shopkeepers and apartment buildings, and assisting in traffic enforcement, Contee and Mayor Bowser announced yesterday.

What he’s saying: “It’s getting back to basics,” said Contee, a D.C. native who said he earned plaudits as a young officer for engaging closely with his community. “Our officers are problem solvers and are here to help the community.”

He said residents can expect cops to help more with quality of life concerns, like sending requests to 311.

ICYMI: Contee is retiring from the Metropolitan Police Department after 2.5 years as chief and over 30 years as an officer. His last day is June 3rd.

The big picture: Bowser said she is beginning a national search to pick a new chief.

Between the lines: Contee’s two predecessors were veteran D.C. cops. The last time a chief was picked from outside the city was in 1998, when Charles Ramsey arrived from Chicago.

A job application says “community policing” is not just a “buzzword” for D.C.

Contee said he hopes his success story of growing up in a working class Northeast neighborhood is a model for others.