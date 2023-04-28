Six hot restaurant and bar openings in D.C.

Yara, a new Japanese-Peruvian rooftop bar. Photograph courtesy of Yara

Call it spring dining fever — six new spots just opened this week.

🍔 Lucky Buns - The smash-hit Adams Morgan burger bar expanded to The Wharf, with the same double-patty stacks and fried chicken sandos — plus frozens, fun snacks (crab rangoon dip, yum), and a waterfront patio. 675 Wharf St. SW

Coming soon: Late-night hours and brunch.

🍣 Yara - D.C.’s latest rooftop bar crowning the Marriott Capitol Hill opened with Japanese and Peruvian flavors (e.g. ceviches, maki rolls, mojitos) thanks to ex-Ocopa chef Yuki Nakandakari. 175 L St. NE

🌿 Planta Queen - Classy vegan collective Planta—with locations in Bethesda, Miami, and beyond — is set to rule West End with Asian-style fare. Think watermelon sushi, truffle fried rice, and dumpling platters. 1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW

What to expect: Lots of specials like half-price wine on Wednesdays and maki Mondays with bottomless rolls.

🌮 Señor Fukushima - Ramen powerhouse Daikaya Group is reimagining Haikan in Shaw as a Japanese-Mexican pop-up that’ll run throughout summer. 805 V St. NW

Details: Go for crispy fish tacos and prickly pear margs; stay for birria ramen on weekends.

🍹 The Agave Room - The first floor of Roofer’s Union in Adams Morgan is now a tequila and mezcal bar with drink-friendly eats like Mexican pambazos (crispy, chili-dipped sandwiches). 2446 18th St. NW

🍸 The Golden Age - North Dupont (NoDu?) is getting cooler with newcomers like Brine oyster bar and this classy cocktail haunt from the owners of Shaw '90s lounge Never Looked Better. 1726 Connecticut Ave. NW

Bringing the chill: Death in the Afternoon cocktails, crudités on ice.