Billionaire philanthropist David Rubenstein has become a patron saint of sorts for Washington, funding the Kennedy Center and repairs to the Washington Monument.

His enthusiasm for history has led to a new eight-episode docuseries on PBS called “Iconic America,” debuting tonight at 10pm with a look at Fenway Park.

What’s happening: Rubenstein travels the country to showcase the Hollywood sign, the Statue of Liberty, the Golden Gate Bridge, and more.

His interviews include academics and history-makers themselves, including former Red Sox player David “Big Papi” Ortiz, actor Sylvester Stallone, and South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn.

What they’re saying: “Our goal with this series was to explore the history and meaning of these iconic symbols and to better understand the bigger issues and societal currents they reveal,” Rubenstein said in a PBS statement.