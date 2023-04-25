The cities in the DMV named after foreign places

Data: U.S. Census, Wikipedia. Visual: Will Chase, Jacque Schrag, Tory Lysik/Axios

You can go to Vienna — and you don’t even need a passport.

A new project from the Axios Visuals team shows how the U.S. is filled with towns and cities that were named after foreign places: You can take a trip to Naples, Florida, or Paris, Illinois.

These cities weren’t named by coincidence. Their names reflect the history of immigration in the U.S., as immigrants would frequently rename their new home after the areas they came from.

Cities with names from the British Isles are concentrated in the Northeast.

Northern Europe city names are concentrated in the Midwest.

Zoom in: Our map includes 11 cities in the DMV, with all being in Maryland except for Vienna, Virginia.