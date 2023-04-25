50 mins ago - News

The cities in the DMV named after foreign places

Cuneyt Dil
Data: U.S. Census, Wikipedia. Visual: Will Chase, Jacque Schrag, Tory Lysik/Axios
You can go to Vienna — and you don’t even need a passport.

These cities weren’t named by coincidence. Their names reflect the history of immigration in the U.S., as immigrants would frequently rename their new home after the areas they came from.

  • Cities with names from the British Isles are concentrated in the Northeast.
  • Northern Europe city names are concentrated in the Midwest.

Zoom in: Our map includes 11 cities in the DMV, with all being in Maryland except for Vienna, Virginia.

