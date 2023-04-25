Amsterdam Falafelshop to close on May 27

Amsterdam Falafelshop's owner Arianne Bennett stands at the storefront with her pet dog. Photo: Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Amsterdam Falafelshop is closing its doors in Adams Morgan on May 27, the Washington Post’s Tim Carman reports.

Why it matters: You might have fond memories of gazing at the buffet of colorful toppings, or you might have been too drunk at 2am to recall some memories inside the cozy shop.

Either way, its falafel pitas and bowls “redefined late-night eating in AdMo” since opening in 2004, as Carman notes.

Driving the news: The landlord, Neil Seldman, wants to sell the building on 18th Street NW, where Amsterdam Falafelshop co-founder Arianne Bennett also lives, DCist reported.

Bennett co-founded the place with her husband Scott.

Scott died in January 2022 from complications of COVID-19 at the age of 70, devastating Arianne and leaving a hole in the restaurant community.

What they’re saying: “I spent a significant time over the past couple of days crying for and with my staff because they are just hearing this for the first time over the last 48 hours,” Bennett told DCist.