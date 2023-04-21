Montgomery County adding vape detectors to school bathrooms

Montgomery County plans to install vape detectors in the bathrooms of five high schools, per a message sent to parents earlier this month.

Why it matters: Vape use has increased among young people in recent years. A 2022 FDA survey of middle and high schoolers found that one in four uses e-cigarettes daily.

How it works: The detectors are meant to sense smoke or vape fumes in a specific area and alert a designated staff member by text or email.

The number of detectors installed in the bathrooms may vary based on the size of the room, the school district says.

What we’re watching: Montgomery County public schools have yet to announce which schools will be involved.