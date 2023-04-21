60 mins ago - News

Montgomery County adding vape detectors to school bathrooms

Chelsea Cirruzzo

Photo: Marijan Murat/picture alliance via Getty Images

Montgomery County plans to install vape detectors in the bathrooms of five high schools, per a message sent to parents earlier this month.

Why it matters: Vape use has increased among young people in recent years. A 2022 FDA survey of middle and high schoolers found that one in four uses e-cigarettes daily.

How it works: The detectors are meant to sense smoke or vape fumes in a specific area and alert a designated staff member by text or email.

  • The number of detectors installed in the bathrooms may vary based on the size of the room, the school district says.

What we’re watching: Montgomery County public schools have yet to announce which schools will be involved.

  • The school district has yet to give a cost estimate for the program because it’s still working on identifying a vendor.
