The view from Old Rag in Shenandoah National Park. Photo: Craig Hudson/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Entry into all national parks will be free on Saturday in celebration of Park Week.

Here are three parks you should check out:

Shenandoah National Park, Virginia

A classic, sprawling park along the Blue Ridge Mountains, Shenandoah is full of both advanced and beginner-friendly hiking options.

Check out this list of recommended day hikes to plan your visit.

Harpers Ferry, West Virginia

The benefit of visiting Harpers Ferry is getting to go to the hiking trails and the historic town itself.

Hike up to Maryland Heights for breathtaking views of the Shenandoah and Potomac rivers before heading into town for lunch.

Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge/Assateague Island, Virginia and Maryland

If you’re willing to make the three-hour drive, you’ll be rewarded with gorgeous biking, beach walks, and Atlantic Ocean views.

You may even catch a glimpse of the famous wild horses on the island.

Worth noting: At parks such as Shenandoah which charge separate fees for parking, you still have to pay.