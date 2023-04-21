1 hour ago - Things to Do

D.C.-area parks to check out when parks are free

Chelsea Cirruzzo

The view from Old Rag in Shenandoah National Park. Photo: Craig Hudson/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Entry into all national parks will be free on Saturday in celebration of Park Week.

Here are three parks you should check out:

Shenandoah National Park, Virginia

  • A classic, sprawling park along the Blue Ridge Mountains, Shenandoah is full of both advanced and beginner-friendly hiking options.
  • Check out this list of recommended day hikes to plan your visit.

Harpers Ferry, West Virginia

  • The benefit of visiting Harpers Ferry is getting to go to the hiking trails and the historic town itself.
  • Hike up to Maryland Heights for breathtaking views of the Shenandoah and Potomac rivers before heading into town for lunch.

Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge/Assateague Island, Virginia and Maryland

Worth noting: At parks such as Shenandoah which charge separate fees for parking, you still have to pay.

