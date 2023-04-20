solidcore founder sells shares to New York private equity firm

Nearly a decade after founding solidcore in D.C., Anne Mahlum has sold her shares to a New York private equity firm.

Why it matters: solidcore turned into a homegrown fitness sensation nationwide. It has 99 fitness studios across 24 states, many in the Washington region and New York City, the Washington Business Journal reports.

Background: solidcore’s first pilates core workout studio opened in Adams Morgan in 2013.

Within a few years, it became a hit, and more studios opened. Even Michelle Obama was a fan.

What they’re saying: “Creating and scaling solidcore has been one of the greatest joys of my life," Mahlum said, per WBJ.

Mahlum said she is putting “millions of dollars” from the sale into a fund to distribute to employees who have worked at the company for at least a year prior to the sale, WBJ reports.

"Sharing some of the financial upside with my team is just the right thing to do," she said.

The terms of the deal with New York-based Kohlberg & Co. were not disclosed.

What’s next: Bryan Myers, who was named CEO two years ago, says he will oversee solidcore’s “growth and expansion.”