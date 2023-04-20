Petworth Porchfest is back this Saturday.

What’s happening: Local bands are performing all afternoon from their porches or front lawns throughout Petworth.

The 45-minute sets start at 2pm and run until 6pm.

The volunteer-led event has taken place all over the city, including in Adams Morgan, Southeast, and Rhode Island Avenue.

Be smart: You can plan out the porches you want to visit using this handy map.