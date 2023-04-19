Gallaudet University will host debate in English and ASL

Gallaudet University is hosting a unique debate Thursday night in English and American Sign Language.

The big picture: The school is a leading university for deaf and hard-of-hearing students and has the first deaf collegiate debate team in the U.S.

They made history last year when they took part in a competition at Morehouse College, per NBC4.

What’s happening: The debate with the U.S. Naval Academy’s team will tackle whether deaf people should be allowed to serve in the U.S. military.

Each team will have one student who will communicate in both English and ASL.

Warren “Wawa” Snipe, a Gallaudet alumnus who performed the national anthem using ASL at the Super Bowl in 2021, will perform the national anthem.

Watch the livestream here at 7:30pm, with captioning.