Gallaudet University will host debate in English and ASL

Chelsea Cirruzzo

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Gallaudet University is hosting a unique debate Thursday night in English and American Sign Language.

The big picture: The school is a leading university for deaf and hard-of-hearing students and has the first deaf collegiate debate team in the U.S.

  • They made history last year when they took part in a competition at Morehouse College, per NBC4.

What’s happening: The debate with the U.S. Naval Academy’s team will tackle whether deaf people should be allowed to serve in the U.S. military.

  • Each team will have one student who will communicate in both English and ASL.

Warren “Wawa” Snipe, a Gallaudet alumnus who performed the national anthem using ASL at the Super Bowl in 2021, will perform the national anthem.

Watch the livestream here at 7:30pm, with captioning.

