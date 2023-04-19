1 hour ago - Things to Do
Gallaudet University will host debate in English and ASL
Gallaudet University is hosting a unique debate Thursday night in English and American Sign Language.
The big picture: The school is a leading university for deaf and hard-of-hearing students and has the first deaf collegiate debate team in the U.S.
- They made history last year when they took part in a competition at Morehouse College, per NBC4.
What’s happening: The debate with the U.S. Naval Academy’s team will tackle whether deaf people should be allowed to serve in the U.S. military.
- Each team will have one student who will communicate in both English and ASL.
Warren “Wawa” Snipe, a Gallaudet alumnus who performed the national anthem using ASL at the Super Bowl in 2021, will perform the national anthem.
Watch the livestream here at 7:30pm, with captioning.
