D.C. asks public to rename Dave Thomas Circle

Cuneyt Dil
A map showing the new green space around the intersection of Florida and New York avenues

Courtesy NoMa BID

You can rename Dave Thomas Circle!

What’s happening: D.C. is renovating the janky Florida–New York avenues NE intersection and adding more than an acre of green space in the process.

Zoom in: The NoMa Business Improvement District wants to name “the trio of new public spaces” that will include the area outside the ATF agency building, the former Wendy’s (RIP), and the space outside the Peoples Building.

  • The new look will include public art, places to sit, trees, and plants.

What’s happening: You can vote here until June 25. A handful of names will be picked to be put for a vote.

The rendering of the revamped Dave Thomas Circle with a park
It's the future! Image courtesy DDOT.

Catch up quick: The $35 million intersection re-do project will begin in July, paving the way for protected bicycle lanes, new traffic patterns, and hopefully less motorist mayhem.

  • The project is expected to be completed in 2025.
  • D.C. bought out the Wendy’s in 2021 to undertake the project.
