What the new Navy museum could look like

Five major architecture firms have given the U.S. Navy their ambitious designs for a new National Museum of the U.S. Navy.

The big picture: The Navy unveiled the five concepts last week. The new facility is meant to replace the Navy’s aging museum in a massive warehouse across the street from Willard Park in Navy Yard, per the Washington Post.

State of play: The concepts from finalists Bjarke Ingels Group, DLR Group, Frank Gehry Partners, Quinn Evans, and Perkins&Will are being considered by focus groups.

The designs include the use of macro-artifacts such as fighter jets dangling from the ceilings, tall sails rising from the floor, and ample outdoor green space.

DoD photo illustration: DLR Group

DoD photo illustration: Perkins&Will

Yes, but: The designs don’t necessarily mean that any of these firms will actually get a contract to design the museum, the Navy tells Axios.

“These artistic concepts were produced for the Navy to help explore the full range of potential ideas that might be incorporated into a new museum,” the Navy and planning group MGAC told Axios via email.

Catch up quick: The Navy first announced plans in 2020 for the new flagship museum in Navy Yard.

Details: The new 270,000-square-foot museum campus will include a new building, 100,000 square feet of gallery space, a ceremonial courtyard, and a marque gallery space.

What we’re watching: The timing of the museum is still unclear because the location isn’t yet set in stone, although the Navy has indicated it would like the museum to be moved to right next to its Navy Yard campus.

A final decision won’t be made until after an environmental impact study, the Navy tells Axios.

DoD photo illustration: Bjarke Ingels Group

DoD photo illustration: Bjarke Ingels Group

DoD photo illustration: DLR Group

DoD photo illustration: Frank Gehry Partners

DoD photo illustration: Frank Gehry Partners

DoD photo illustration: Perkins&Will

DoD photo illustration: Perkins&Will

DoD photo illustration: Quinn Evans