Maggie Rogers, boygenius, Lana Del Ray and Carly Rae Jepsen will play this year’s All Things Go music festival.

What’s new: This year’s festival will take place over two days instead of one at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1.

How it works: Fans who signed up for the email lists of the performing artists or for the festival itself may get the chance to buy tickets first through presale codes.

Tickets for fans with artist presale codes will go on sale on Wednesday at 10am.

All Things Go presale code tickets will go on sale on Thursday at 10am.

General public tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10am.

Other artists at this year’s festival include MUNA, Mt. Joy, Tegan & Sara, Lizzie McAlpine, Arlo Parks, Beabadoobee, and Jensen McRae.

Catch up quick: The independent music festival has taken place at Merriweather Post Pavilion since 2021, moving from Union Market, and has featured Lorde, Haim, Bleachers, King Princess, Mitski, Bartees Strange, and Charli XCX in recent years.