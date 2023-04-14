44 mins ago - Real Estate
Our readers voted the National Cathedral as D.C.'s best building
The National Cathedral is the best building in Washington, according to a survey of Axios D.C. readers.
- The cathedral swept with 75% of the vote over the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. Thanks to 1,150 readers for voting in the final round.
The path to victory: The cathedral got here with wins over an infamous pop-up, Union Station, and the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
Fun facts:
- Built in the style of 14th-century English Gothic design, it’s the sixth-largest cathedral in the world.
- It has more than 200 stained glass windows.
- Pierre L’Enfant’s original design for Washington included a “great church for national purposes,” but construction didn’t begin until 1907.
- A grotesque of Darth Vader was added in 1986.
A 2011 earthquake caused $38 million in damages, and about $14 million of that work is left to go, cathedral spokesperson Kevin Eckstrom tells Axios.
- This summer a gargoyle that was decapitated by falling stone will be reattached, he said.
- The drawn-out repair project has involved replacing damaged stone, fixing wobbly pinnacles, and reinforcing the structure.
- Scaffolding remains on the central tower, with fixes still 3-5 years away.
Tickets for sightseeing are available here.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..