House hunt: A rapid-fire condo search
This time last year engaged couple Sofia Cortes and Jason Johnson were on a tight deadline to find their first home or a new place to rent, with the pressure of having just a few months left on their lease and mortgage rates rising.
The big picture: They only spent a couple of months on the homebuying process and used public transit to attend roughly two dozen open houses in one weekend.
- In this installment of our House Hunt series, we’ll follow the young couple’s journey in buying their first home.
👋 Who: Sofia, who works in global health programs, and Jason, who runs communications for a member of the House.
💰 Budget: $600,000
📍Goal: Transit-accessible neighborhood
🔎 Started looking: Spring 2022
❤️ Wish list: Two bedrooms, natural light, nearby dog parks
Option 1: Modern condo, $599,000 – Petworth
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms | 970 square feet
- Pros: High ceilings, well-located, nice rooftop deck
- Cons: Small kitchen, high condo fees
Option 2: Spacious condo, $550,0000 — Hill East
- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom | 1,145 square feet
- Pros: Abundant natural light, shared backyard, two fireplaces
- Cons: Limited nearby shopping, lower unit, only one bathroom
Option 3: Budget-friendly condo, $560,0000 — Shaw
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms | 975 square feet
- Pros: Low condo fees, walkable, large living room
- Cons: Limited natural light in second bedroom, on a busy street
Which one did they pick?
🎉 Winner: Option 1!
After visiting dozens of properties, Sofia and Jason opted for the modern Petworth condo with soaring ceilings and abundant shopping and restaurant options nearby.
- Since buying their home in June, they’ve kept the unit as is and love the modern feel.
