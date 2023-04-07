House hunt: A rapid-fire condo search

This time last year engaged couple Sofia Cortes and Jason Johnson were on a tight deadline to find their first home or a new place to rent, with the pressure of having just a few months left on their lease and mortgage rates rising.

The big picture: They only spent a couple of months on the homebuying process and used public transit to attend roughly two dozen open houses in one weekend.

In this installment of our House Hunt series, we’ll follow the young couple’s journey in buying their first home.

👋 Who: Sofia, who works in global health programs, and Jason, who runs communications for a member of the House.

💰 Budget: $600,000

📍Goal: Transit-accessible neighborhood

🔎 Started looking: Spring 2022

❤️ Wish list: Two bedrooms, natural light, nearby dog parks

The condo has a cozy dining area and kitchen. Photo: Sofia Cortes

Option 1: Modern condo, $599,000 – Petworth

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms | 970 square feet

Pros: High ceilings, well-located, nice rooftop deck

Cons: Small kitchen, high condo fees

Lots of space to stretch out! Photo: Realtor Inc.

Option 2: Spacious condo, $550,0000 — Hill East

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom | 1,145 square feet

Pros: Abundant natural light, shared backyard, two fireplaces

Cons: Limited nearby shopping, lower unit, only one bathroom

Home sweet home? Photo: BTW images

Option 3: Budget-friendly condo, $560,0000 — Shaw

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms | 975 square feet

Pros: Low condo fees, walkable, large living room

Cons: Limited natural light in second bedroom, on a busy street

Which one did they pick?

🎉 Winner: Option 1!

After visiting dozens of properties, Sofia and Jason opted for the modern Petworth condo with soaring ceilings and abundant shopping and restaurant options nearby.