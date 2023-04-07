1 hour ago - Real Estate

House hunt: A rapid-fire condo search

Paige Hopkins
Homebuyers Sofia Cortes and Jason Johnson with their dog,

Sofia Cortes and Jason Johnson with their pup, Cooper. Photo: Sofia Cortes

This time last year engaged couple Sofia Cortes and Jason Johnson were on a tight deadline to find their first home or a new place to rent, with the pressure of having just a few months left on their lease and mortgage rates rising.

The big picture: They only spent a couple of months on the homebuying process and used public transit to attend roughly two dozen open houses in one weekend.

  • In this installment of our House Hunt series, we’ll follow the young couple’s journey in buying their first home.

👋 Who: Sofia, who works in global health programs, and Jason, who runs communications for a member of the House.

💰 Budget: $600,000

📍Goal: Transit-accessible neighborhood

🔎 Started looking: Spring 2022

❤️ Wish list: Two bedrooms, natural light, nearby dog parks

A cozy dining area and kitchen inside a D.C. condo.
The condo has a cozy dining area and kitchen. Photo: Sofia Cortes

Option 1: Modern condo, $599,000 – Petworth

  • 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms | 970 square feet
  • Pros: High ceilings, well-located, nice rooftop deck
  • Cons: Small kitchen, high condo fees
The living and dining area inside a D.C. condo.
Lots of space to stretch out! Photo: Realtor Inc.

Option 2: Spacious condo, $550,0000 — Hill East

  • 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom | 1,145 square feet
  • Pros: Abundant natural light, shared backyard, two fireplaces
  • Cons: Limited nearby shopping, lower unit, only one bathroom
The inside of a D.C. condo living room.
Home sweet home? Photo: BTW images

Option 3: Budget-friendly condo, $560,0000 — Shaw

  • 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms | 975 square feet
  • Pros: Low condo fees, walkable, large living room
  • Cons: Limited natural light in second bedroom, on a busy street

Which one did they pick?

🎉 Winner: Option 1!

After visiting dozens of properties, Sofia and Jason opted for the modern Petworth condo with soaring ceilings and abundant shopping and restaurant options nearby.

  • Since buying their home in June, they’ve kept the unit as is and love the modern feel.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Washington D.C. stories

No stories could be found

Washington D.C.postcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more