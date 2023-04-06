Spring music festivals in D.C.

With the warming weather, we can officially declare it Music Festival Season.

What’s happening: D.C. has a number of music festivals over the next few months and now is the time to snag those tickets.

The National Cannabis Festival on April 22

RFK Festival Grounds

Headliner 2Chainz is joined by Juicy J and Free Nationals along with some local bands, including alt-tropical band Cumbia Heights and reggae band Nkula.

Tickets start at $85.

Project Glow on April 29-30

RFK Festival Grounds

This dance music festival (yes, the one heard all over D.C. last year) will include performances by 9B49, Baby Weight, Benny Benassi, and Coco & Breezy.

2-day tickets start at $155.

M3 Rock Festival on May 6-7

Merriweather Post Pavilion

Rock takes center stage at this two-day festival with headliners Styx and Kix. Other performers include Steven Adler of Guns ‘n Roses, Vixen, and Child’s Play.

Tickets for the lawn start at $75.

Re:SET DMV on June 16-18

Merriweather Post Pavillion

This three-day festival includes headliners Boygenius, Steve Lacy, and LCD Soundsystem. Bartees Strange, who previously worked and lived in D.C., will also be performing.

Tickets start at $250.

Broccoli City on July 15-16

RFK Festival Grounds

This year’s festival is being headlined by Lil Uzi Vert and Jasmine Sullivan. Ice Spice, Brent Faiyaz, and Chlöe will also be there.

Two-day tickets are available starting at $169.