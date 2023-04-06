36 mins ago - Things to Do
Spring music festivals in D.C.
With the warming weather, we can officially declare it Music Festival Season.
What’s happening: D.C. has a number of music festivals over the next few months and now is the time to snag those tickets.
The National Cannabis Festival on April 22
RFK Festival Grounds
- Headliner 2Chainz is joined by Juicy J and Free Nationals along with some local bands, including alt-tropical band Cumbia Heights and reggae band Nkula.
- Tickets start at $85.
Project Glow on April 29-30
RFK Festival Grounds
- This dance music festival (yes, the one heard all over D.C. last year) will include performances by 9B49, Baby Weight, Benny Benassi, and Coco & Breezy.
- 2-day tickets start at $155.
M3 Rock Festival on May 6-7
Merriweather Post Pavilion
- Rock takes center stage at this two-day festival with headliners Styx and Kix. Other performers include Steven Adler of Guns ‘n Roses, Vixen, and Child’s Play.
- Tickets for the lawn start at $75.
Re:SET DMV on June 16-18
Merriweather Post Pavillion
- This three-day festival includes headliners Boygenius, Steve Lacy, and LCD Soundsystem. Bartees Strange, who previously worked and lived in D.C., will also be performing.
- Tickets start at $250.
Broccoli City on July 15-16
RFK Festival Grounds
- This year’s festival is being headlined by Lil Uzi Vert and Jasmine Sullivan. Ice Spice, Brent Faiyaz, and Chlöe will also be there.
Two-day tickets are available starting at $169.
