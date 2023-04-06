36 mins ago - Things to Do

Spring music festivals in D.C.

Chelsea Cirruzzo
With the warming weather, we can officially declare it Music Festival Season.

What’s happening: D.C. has a number of music festivals over the next few months and now is the time to snag those tickets.

The National Cannabis Festival on April 22

RFK Festival Grounds

  • Headliner 2Chainz is joined by Juicy J and Free Nationals along with some local bands, including alt-tropical band Cumbia Heights and reggae band Nkula.
  • Tickets start at $85.

Project Glow on April 29-30

RFK Festival Grounds

  • This dance music festival (yes, the one heard all over D.C. last year) will include performances by 9B49, Baby Weight, Benny Benassi, and Coco & Breezy.
  • 2-day tickets start at $155.

M3 Rock Festival on May 6-7

Merriweather Post Pavilion

  • Rock takes center stage at this two-day festival with headliners Styx and Kix. Other performers include Steven Adler of Guns ‘n Roses, Vixen, and Child’s Play.
  • Tickets for the lawn start at $75.

Re:SET DMV on June 16-18

Merriweather Post Pavillion

  • This three-day festival includes headliners Boygenius, Steve Lacy, and LCD Soundsystem. Bartees Strange, who previously worked and lived in D.C., will also be performing.
  • Tickets start at $250.

Broccoli City on July 15-16

RFK Festival Grounds

  • This year’s festival is being headlined by Lil Uzi Vert and Jasmine Sullivan. Ice Spice, Brent Faiyaz, and Chlöe will also be there.

Two-day tickets are available starting at $169.

